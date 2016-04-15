Pochettino: Spurs will keep fighting in title bid

Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to keep on fighting until the end as Tottenham seek to spoil Leicester City's fairytale bid to win the Premier League.

Spurs have battled to keep pace with Claudio Ranieri's inspired leaders, dishing out a 3-0 hammering of Manchester United last Sunday to stay within seven points.

But with just five games remaining the London club, who travel to Stoke City on Monday, can ill-afford to slip up.

"We know we have five games ahead and it is very important we try to win all five games and wait and see if Leicester drop points," Spurs boss Pochettino said in an interview streamed by the club via Periscope.

"It's important to keep fighting. We have different objectives. The bigger objective is to win title, but then it is to play in the next Champions League.

"If it's not possible to win title, it's important to stay second. We have a big motivation to try to reduce the gap to Leicester and in the same way to keep our position."

To underline Spurs' impressive campaign, top scorer Harry Kane received nominations for the PFA's player and young player of the year awards this week, with Dele Alli also in the running in the latter category.

Pochettino added of the England duo: "It's fantastic news for the team and for them too. I hope it's possible in the end they win the trophy. It's very important for the club and for them to be nominated."

Tottenham were held by Stoke in their opening home match of the season and suffered a 3-0 loss on their last visit to the Britannia Stadium.