Pochettino sticks to attacking philosophy

Pochettino's team ended a run of three straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday – the least they deserved from an enterprising display, crowned by Pablo Daniel Osvaldo’s superb 42nd-minute equaliser.

The Argentinian coach was particularly pleased with how Southampton restricted Manuel Pellegrini's side to less than 50 per cent of possession, and feels that there are plenty of positives despite their current form.

"Overall, the performance was amazing from my team," said Pochettino. "We’ve been on a negative run of results of late but the thing about this team is that it keeps on believing.

"This bad run of results that we've been on has been down to different factors. Maybe we've been unfortunate in a few of these games.

"But, again, this team believes and overall I think this team is on a good run of how it plays. It tries to play always the same way and it tries to play well.

"Against Manchester City we beat them on possession – against a team that has the record statistic in the league. So, overall, I am very happy with the team."