Pochettino thrilled by dominant Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino expressed his delight at Tottenham's dominant performance against Leicester City in their FA Cup third-round replay victory on Wednesday.

Goals from the excellent Son Heung-min and Nacer Chadli sealed a 2-0 win for Pochettino's men in their third meeting with Leicester in the space of 10 days.

And though Leicester - currently sitting joint top of the Premier League with Tottenham's north-London rivals Arsenal - were far from at their best, Pochettino was quick to praise his side's display.

"Yes we're very pleased. The performance was fantastic and we dominated the game from beginning to end," Pochettino told the BBC.

"We deserved the victory and it's a fair result. It shows we have a strong squad, and that is especially important because we are a big club.

"So every selection and every game is important because we are Tottenham, and we are in a very difficult period when we need all the players motivated and working hard.

"Players like Son and [Nacer] Chadli, I am really happy for them, because they got the goals but they also play so well. So yes, it is a good moment."

Wednesday's victory sets Tottenham up with a trip to League One side Colchester United in the fourth round.