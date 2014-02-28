Pochettino thrilled with Shaw's England call

The 18-year-old was named in Roy Hodgson's senior squad for the first time on Thursday, and is in line to make his full international bow in England's home friendly with Denmark on Wednesday.

Under-21 international Shaw has caught the eye with a series of impressive displays for Southampton this season, and joins a trio of club team-mates - Rickie Lambert, Jay Rodriguez and Adam Lallana - in Hodgson's 30-man party.

Pochettino has urged the youngster to enjoy his moment, and believes the call-up provides him with a huge incentive with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

"All of our players who have been called up by England fully deserve it. Credit to them all," the Argentinian said ahead of Southampton's Premier League encounter with Liverpool.

"If Roy Hodgson has picked him (Shaw) for England, it's because he thinks he can do well.

"We need to enjoy this moment. Luke should enjoy this, just as Jay, Rickie and Adam did with their first call-ups.

"It's a massive boost for any player to be called up for England, especially with such a short time until the World Cup."

Before Shaw joins up with England, Southampton welcome title challengers Liverpool to St Mary's on Saturday looking to bounce back from disappointing back-to-back defeats.

Southampton exited the FA Cup in a 1-0 loss at Sunderland, before falling to a 3-1 setback at West Ham in the Premier League last week.

Pochettino was disappointed with the loss at Upton Park, but says he is side are focused on returning to form this weekend.

He added: "The team is motivated to get back to winning ways. We were disappointed and angry after the West Ham game. We created many chances, but it wasn't to be.

"We're fully aware that we need to defend well against Liverpool and to nullify any chances that they create.

"The way to do that is keep possession, play in their half and to counter them with our own attacking intent."