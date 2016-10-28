Pochettino: Title race could go to final day

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino feels the Premier League title may not be won until the last game of the season.

Spurs were in contention before losing ground on Leicester in the final few weeks of 2015-16, the Foxes ultimately finishing an improbable 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

The teams meet on Saturday at White Hart Lane with hosts Spurs in fifth place, one point off the joint leaders and already eight points ahead of mid-table Leicester.

And the Argentine expects the teams' entertaining duel from last term to have little bearing on the result of this weekend's clash.

"It is a different season and a different situation," Pochettino told a media conference.

"We need to learn every day and try to be better in every competition we play, but I cannot tell you that we are learning from the game a few months ago.

"It is a very competitive season and there a lot of teams that are fighting to be on top of the table. This season will be tough and competitive.

"Maybe we need to wait until the last game to see which club will win the Premier League."

Pochettino revealed injured pair Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld are both making good progress, but will not be fit to face Leicester.