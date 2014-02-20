Pochettino unmoved over Clattenburg return

Clattenburg has not officiated a match involving Southampton since the club lodged a complaint against him following December's 2-1 defeat at Everton.

The south-coast club were angered by comments Clattenburg allegedly made to Southampton captain Adam Lallana during that fixture.

Saturday's encounter against Sam Allardyce's side marks the first time Clattenburg will take charge of a Southampton match since then.

Pochettino insists there will be no lingering bad blood from the incident, and that Lallana and Southampton are keen to leave the incident in the past.

"I'm not worried at all about that. If I'm completely honest I'm happy he's refereeing for us," he said. "What happened in the past stays in the past, the fact he's refereeing means the situation that was taken out of context in the past stays in the past.

"It's clear both parties made mistakes. Refereeing is a tough profession, Southampton as a team are going to help as much as possible to make his job as easy as possible. Human errors can happen, we just want to help him do the best job he can.

On Lallana, he added: "Adam is a player and a person that only thinks about football. He doesn't think about other things. I'm sure he has a bitter taste for what happened in the past, but it's in the past.

"He, and the club as well, want to normalise the situation. We are a friendly club, a friendly team, we want to show that and not have problems with referees."

Pochettino could be handed a double boost ahead of the visit to Upton Park, with centre-back Dejan Lovren and forward Gaston Ramirez both in line to return.

The duo have not featured for Southampton since simultaneously leaving the field on a stretcher in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland on January 18 with ankle injuries.

However, defender Jos Hooiveld will not feature due to an eye injury.