Pochettino wanted Liverpool debutant sent off

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino feels Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been sent off in the EFL Cup at Anfield on Tuesday.

Debutant Alexander-Arnold was shown a yellow card by referee Jon Moss for a heavy challenge on Ben Davies in the first half of the tie, which was settled by a Daniel Sturridge brace.

Spurs pulled one back from the spot through Vincent Janssen and had claims for another penalty waved away in the closing stages, as tempers flared between the two dugouts.

Asked if he felt Alexander-Arnold should have been shown a red card, Pochettino said: "I think yes. It was a little bit strange at the end of the game. Their bench started to complain about us, about the referee for two actions, when in the first half the full-back Arnold should have been sent off for the tackle, the bad tackle on Ben Davies.

"But again it's strange when a bench starts to complain with another bench - they should stay calm. It's the referee who has the authority to decide whether it is or isn't a penalty. We need to concentrate on the game. For them it was strange at the end of the game for one action which was just a normal foul."

Both managers made a host of changes from their regular starting line-ups, but Pochettino claimed he was not too disappointed to see his team fail to reach the quarter-finals.

"I'm pleased with the performance, but not the result," he said.

"We fought until the end and created chances.

"It was a great experience and we can take a lot of positives. This will improve our confidence for the future.

"Our project is completely different to Liverpool's."