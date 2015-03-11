Podolski: Chapter with Arsenal not closed

The Germany international moved to San Siro in January, having fallen out of favour under Arsene Wenger.

Podolski has yet to find the net in nine appearances for his new club, and has hinted that a permanent move to Inter would not be his desired choice.

"At Inter there have been some negative situations, but I see the bright side in all of it," he told Bild.

"Also, it's generally easier to criticise someone who comes on loan, as I did this winter.

"The chapter is not closed with Arsenal, because there is no purchase option.

"I was the first person to clear things up in the talks with Inter and say I didn't want any kind of redemption clause.

"When you're on loan you never know what can happen, so at the end of the season we'll analyse things freely and decide the situation."