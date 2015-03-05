Podolski could return to Arsenal, says agent

The Germany international has yet to find the net for Inter since joining from Arsenal on a deal until the end of the season in January and there is no agreement in place for him to move to San Siro on a permanent basis.

"Anything could happen," Podolski's representative Ali Pektas told Fanatik.

"Last summer he could have moved to Galatasaray, but it never materialised. Every summer Lukas and I go on holiday to Turkey.

"For the moment he's on loan at Inter, and when it ends at the end of the season he could return to Arsenal, where he still has a year on his contract.

"With regard to his future, all I can say is that anything could happen, even a transfer to Turkey. Why not?

"He appreciates it [Turkish football] a lot, and he wants to keep playing at a high level."