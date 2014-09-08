Podolski expects Welbeck to have advantage
Lukas Podolski believes new Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck will have the edge when it comes for selection in Arsene Wenger's forward line
Welbeck is in line to make his Arsenal debut when they face Manchester City next weekend after deadline-day move from Manchester United.
Despite having 70 appearances worth of experience under Wenger, Podolski believes a fresh approach will be preferred and expects to initially be playing second fiddle to Welbeck as they compete to replace the injured Olivier Giroud.
"Initially, it's a difficult situation for me," Podolski told Kicker.
"When you buy new players for a lot of money they have an advantage because they will play.
"But we've got a long season ahead of us, and we'll see what happens. When I am in top shape, I am a perfect fit for the Arsenal team. And I see myself in the first XI then, that's what I work towards.
"I am not sure, [but] I hope that that's the case."
