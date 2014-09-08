Podolski expects Welbeck to have advantage

Welbeck is in line to make his Arsenal debut when they face Manchester City next weekend after deadline-day move from Manchester United.

Despite having 70 appearances worth of experience under Wenger, Podolski believes a fresh approach will be preferred and expects to initially be playing second fiddle to Welbeck as they compete to replace the injured Olivier Giroud.

"Initially, it's a difficult situation for me," Podolski told Kicker.

"When you buy new players for a lot of money they have an advantage because they will play.

"But we've got a long season ahead of us, and we'll see what happens. When I am in top shape, I am a perfect fit for the Arsenal team. And I see myself in the first XI then, that's what I work towards.

"I am not sure, [but] I hope that that's the case."