Podolski: Inter move a mistake

Lukas Podolski is looking forward to forcing his way back into Arsenal's first team next season after a disappointing loan spell in Italy with Inter.

The World Cup winner only scored one goal during his six-month loan stint at San Siro – the winner in a 2-1 victory over Udinese in April.

It was a rare high point in a miserable move to Serie A, something Podolski is keen to put behind him as he tries to rebuild his career in the Premier League.

And he remains confident he still has plenty to offer to Arsene Wenger's side, a point he hopes to underlined in pre-season.

"English football is the one which best suits my style, but I know how suddenly everything can change," he told Bild.

"I have characteristics to help different teams, but it was a mistake to go to Inter with no redemption clauses.

"In football there are times when everything doesn't work out for the best. You're not always playing as a starter and you just have to accept the decisions and work on your own game.

"That's what I did, but now I'm looking forward. I've always felt comfortable [at Arsenal].

"With the fans, with the team and also with the manager. I'm going back to play, I have to say my qualities suit Arsenal."