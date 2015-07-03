Podolski set for Galatasaray medical

Galatasaray have confirmed that negotiations have started with Arsenal for the transfer of Lukas Podolski, with the forward set to undergo a medical on Saturday.

Germany forward Podolski is out of favour at Arsenal and was shipped out on loan to Serie A side Inter for the latter half of last season.

Podolski endured an unhappy spell at San Siro, though, and scored just one goal in eight league starts.

Turkish Super Lig champions Gala were subsequently linked with a move, and the deal has now taken a step closer to completion.

"Official negotiations have begun with Arsenal for the transfer of Lukas Podolski," a statement on Gala's official website read.

"The player will undergo medical examination tomorrow morning [Saturday]."