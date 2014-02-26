Podolski: Spirit key to Arsenal title ambitions

Arsene Wenger's men sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Chelsea, having lost just once in their last 11 top-flight matches.

Arsenal have not won a trophy since the 2005 FA Cup, but Germany international Podolski believes the character in the Emirates Stadium dressing room can help them end their nine-year wait for silverware this season.

"The team spirit is always good here, even after defeats," he told the club's official website.

"This is a great team - there's a good atmosphere between us and up until now, we've had a super season. We need to keep that with us now.

"I've been at a few clubs and in different dressing rooms but I've never been in a team with such a strong spirit.

"You feel comfortable here - be it on the pitch or off it.

"You always look forward to being with the team and I think that helps us in matches.

"It's going to be tight until the end of the season. We've got 11 games left in the league and we have to try to find a way of winning as many of those as we can and get the points in any way possible.

"We want to be at the top come the end of the season."