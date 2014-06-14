Podolski talks up influence of coach Low

Low has been in charge of Germany since 2006, having served as assistant coach to predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann for two years prior to his appointment.

The 54-year-old has taken Germany to the latter stages of three major competitions - reaching two semi-finals and the final of Euro 2008.

Arsenal man Podolski claims Low has filled the national team with optimism, giving them genuine hope of securing FIFA World Cup glory in Brazil.

"The atmosphere is great (in the camp) but it is clear everything depends on the results," Podolski said on Saturday.

"The 10 years (since Low was appointed Germany's assistant) have flown by in no time. In 2004 we had a different style of play but with Joachim Low, the new style has begun and you can see it developing.

"It is an advantage if you work with a coach for nearly 10 years. He has encouraged me on my path since 2004.

"We are at a point where we are talking seriously about the title, which was not the case previously."

Germany open their World Cup campaign against Portugal on Monday, with Group G rivals Ghana and the United States playing later that day.

Podolski is adamant Germany can go all the way with the talent at Low's disposal.

"There is something special (about Low). It's a win for German football to have him as a coach. (In) 2004, there had not been so many talents and it was early on for the guys like Schweinsteiger and I," he added.

"Now it is possible to pick out talents just like that and the national coach also has credit in what has been a long process.

"Our goal is to put an end on it and win the title."