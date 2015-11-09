Podolski unlikely to make Hoffenheim move

Hoffenheim have dismissed reports suggesting they are interested in signing Lukas Podolski from Galatasaray.

Germany international Podolski was linked with a return to the Bundesliga by reports in Turkey, which suggested Hoffenheim were eager for the experienced striker to help them avoid relegation.

Reports suggested a price of €6million would be enough to secure Podolski's return to Germany but Omnisport understands that Hoffenheim have not entered talks over a move.

Hoffenheim recently appointed Huub Stevens as coach until the end of the season following the departure of Markus Gisdol.

The experienced Stevens - who twice steered Stuttgart away from relegation in separate seasons - has overseen goalless draws with Podolski's former club Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt since taking charge.

Following his close-season move from Arsenal, Podolski has found form of late - scoring five times in his last nine outings for the Turkish champions.