Podolski unlikely to make Hoffenheim move
Reports linking Lukas Podolski with Bundesliga club Hoffenheim are wide of the mark, Omnisport understands.
Hoffenheim have dismissed reports suggesting they are interested in signing Lukas Podolski from Galatasaray.
Germany international Podolski was linked with a return to the Bundesliga by reports in Turkey, which suggested Hoffenheim were eager for the experienced striker to help them avoid relegation.
Reports suggested a price of €6million would be enough to secure Podolski's return to Germany but Omnisport understands that Hoffenheim have not entered talks over a move.
Hoffenheim recently appointed Huub Stevens as coach until the end of the season following the departure of Markus Gisdol.
The experienced Stevens - who twice steered Stuttgart away from relegation in separate seasons - has overseen goalless draws with Podolski's former club Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt since taking charge.
Following his close-season move from Arsenal, Podolski has found form of late - scoring five times in his last nine outings for the Turkish champions.
