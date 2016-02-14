Pogba aims to emulate Messi

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed he has been taking advice from Lionel Messi as he aims to surpass the Barcelona star as the best player in the world.

The two met at the Ballon d'Or gala in Zurich in January, where Messi lifted the prestigious individual award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Pogba had to settle for 15th place after winning the double and making the Champions League final with Juventus in 2014-15, but he hopes he can claim top spot after Messi's help.

"Messi gave me advice when we spoke," Pogba told Telefoot.

"I never expected to reach this level this early in my career, but I am not a star yet.

"I want to become the best in the world. I am not playing football to become second best.

"It is my dream to win the Ballon d'Or one day."

Pogba has been instrumental for Juventus this season, scoring five goals and setting up five more in 23 Serie A appearances, while also providing two assists in six Champions League outings.