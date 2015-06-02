Pogba can be Europe's greatest - Pirlo

Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo believes team-mate Paul Pogba can be Europe's best midfielder for years to come.

Pogba, 22, is already considered among the world's best – linked to numerous clubs after a strong season with the UEFA Champions League finalists and Serie A champions.

Pirlo expressed surprise at Manchester United's decision to allow Pogba to leave in July 2012, saying the France international is set to be an even bigger star.

"If he carries on the way he is, then he will become the greatest midfield player in Europe - and at his age he could have that title for a long time," Pirlo told The Mirror.

"I don't understand why Manchester United let him go. If you look at their midfield now they could really use a player like him. It might have been a personal issue for Alex Ferguson, because it is clearly nothing to do with ability.

"He [Pogba] has never really talked about the situation, but whatever the reasons he left; it has been great news for Juventus."

Pirlo also talked up the Premier League, despite an English team winning just one of the past six Champions Leagues and being without a finalist since Chelsea won in 2012.

The 36-year-old, whose side face Barcelona in the final on Saturday, said the competitiveness of the Premier League made it the best.

"You usually find that dominance in Europe moves in cycles. Since I have been playing I have seen all major leagues in Europe dominate the Champions League," Pirlo said.

"The fact that English teams didn't do well this year means nothing. The top English teams will be as likely as any other team to win it next year.

"The Premier League might not have the best team in Europe at the moment, but I still think it is the best league.

"In terms of competitiveness and having five or six teams that are chasing for the Champions League, I don't think anybody else has that."