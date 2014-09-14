Pogba confirms Juventus contract talks

The France international has become a key component of the Juve midfield since joining the club from Manchester United two years ago.

Pogba's impressive performance for the Turin giants reportedly attracted attention from a number of Europe's top clubs, but the 21-year-old's latest revelations means any move now seems less likely.

"We are in negotiations for a contract renewal with Juventus," he told TF1.

"I will soon have a meeting with the directors."

Pogba's current deal runs until the end of the 2015-16 campaign, but Juve are said to be keen on extending the agreement for a further three years.