Pogba doing 'great things' and will get better, says Deschamps

Paul Pogba's strengths far outweigh his flaws and the Juventus midfielder is destined to scale great heights, according to France coach Didier Deschamps.

The 22-year-old, whose future has been the subject of much speculation, is preparing for Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona amid criticism from club coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri suggested after the 2-2 draw with Verona that Pogba lacked focus, ordering the former Manchester United man to "stop showboating", but Deschamps - who gave the youngster his international debut in 2013 - opted to focus on the positives.

"Often when you ask me about Paul Pogba it's to speak about his weaknesses," he said. "I'd rather speak about his abilities.

"Paul is doing a lot of great things. He's only 22. That's great to be able to achieve what he is currently doing at such a young age.

"In my opinion he will do even better in the future. A lack of focus during a game is a problem that other players may also have to face.

"Between what he does well and what he does wrong, the most important part is what he is doing well."

Pogba has featured in nine of Juve's 12 Champions League matches and is expected to start in Berlin this weekend.