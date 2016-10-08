Pogba 'must do better' - Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps said midfielder Paul Pogba must improve on his display against Bulgaria.

The Manchester United man put in another disappointing performance, but France still claimed a 4-1 victory in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Deschamps expects better from Pogba and said the 23-year-old was aware that he needed to improve.

"I don't like evaluating one player individually. [Pogba] alternated between good things and less good things," he told a news conference. "Paul can and must do better. He knows that.

"But he did not play in a position that highlights him. In this position, his role is more about the construction of the game. He has everything to do it.

"He did good things tonight. And some others that were less good."

Pogba's next chance to shine is set to be in a qualifier against Netherlands on Monday.