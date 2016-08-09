Pogba putting Euro 2016 disappointment behind him with United move

Paul Pogba says his long-awaited return to Manchester United has brought him back to his happy place following Euro 2016 disappointment with France.

Pobga was a key member of France's squad as they attempted to claim the European Championship on home soil, but fell short at the last hurdle, losing the final 1-0 to Portugal after extra time.

The Frenchman struggled in the final as Eder proved the unlikely hero for Portugal in extra time, and while Pogba was left despondent in defeat with the national team, he was happy to put the loss behind him - as well as months of transfer speculation - to focus on a new start at United in his second stint with the club.

"It was a bit of sadness of course, because we lost the final at home," Pogba told MUTV.

"But I would say I'm happy now. It was a bad thing for a good thing, I'm happy now.

"I'm back home and I just feel something crazy, I can't explain, I'm just very, very happy."