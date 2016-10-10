Pogba remaining focused despite criticism

France midfielder Paul Pogba understands the criticism of his performances, but insisted his focus was on contributing to his team.

The Manchester United man was the hero for France on Monday as his 30-yard effort gave his side a 1-0 win over Netherlands in World Cup qualifying.

Pogba, who has faced criticism over his displays for club and country, said all he wanted was to play his role.

"I play for the France team. It's not the Pogba team," he told Canal+.

"We're not going to start talking individual. I play for the team and I always play for the team."

Pogba said he tried his best to maintain focus despite questions over his recent performances.

Coach Didier Deschamps had also called for improvement from the 23-year-old after the victory over Bulgaria last week.

"It's not always nice to hear criticism, but that's football," he said.

"I stay focused on the field. I always give my all. Then, I try to make big benefits and give the best of myself.

"I am a person who tries things. We always grow and learn. I'm still young. I have goals, we have goals. We want to go to the World Cup."

France's win sees them sitting top of Group A on seven points, equal with Sweden and three clear of the Dutch.