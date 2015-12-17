Pogba reveals Pirlo inspiration

Paul Pogba has paid tribute to the guidance of Andrea Pirlo after scoring a free-kick in Juventus' 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Torino on Wednesday.

The France international curled home a fine effort from 25 yards to cap the holders' comfortable victory over their city rivals following an earlier double from Simone Zaza and a strike from Paulo Dybala.

And Pogba has thanked former team-mate Pirlo for his set-piece tips during their time together in Turin.

"I have been training on free-kicks. I thank Andrea, as I learned so much from him," he told Rai Sport.

"It was a great game, we kept concentrating to the end and got the result we wanted.

"Now we are focused on the next match so we can end the year on a high."

Pogba showed off a T-shirt bearing a message of support for a young Juventus fan following his goal and the 22-year-old explained he had promised to score for him.

"Bryan is an 11-year-old who loves Juve, he has cancer, and I told him I'd score this goal for him and I'll always be with him," Pogba added.