Pogba taking lessons from Iniesta

Paul Pogba is taking inspiration from Andres Iniesta as he learns to live with more responsibility at Juventus.

Juve sold experienced trio Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez and Arturo Vidal over the close-season, increasing the spotlight on France international Pogba.

Pogba, and Juve, have regained top form in recent weeks after a slow start to their defence of the Scudetto and Pogba revealed he has been taking lessons from Barcelona star Iniesta.

He told La Stampa newspaper: "Obviously without Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez it is a different Juventus. There's more responsibility on the other players and we have to focus more on working as a unit. The same is true for me.

"Before I had Pirlo by my side and one of our opponents was always marking him. Now they put the same marker on me.

"I have to find the right moment to make the pass. I must learn and for that I watch Iniesta."

Juve's early-season struggles have blossomed into a seven-match winning run in Serie A which has taken Massimiliano Allegri's men up to fourth, three points behind leaders Inter.

"The last few months have been different to previous years, when we were always top of the table. Things have changed," Pogba added.

"You can't say we are any better or worse than last season, but the other teams have certainly strengthened. Having said that, we are not afraid of anyone."

Pogba was handed the iconic Juventus number 10 jersey following Tevez's departure – a shirt worn previously by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero – despite not being an orthodox playmaking midfielder.

"I am not a classic number 10 for my position on the field," he said.

"I consider myself a midfielder and it is an honour to wear the number of so many Ballon d'Or winners.

"In the history of Juve it is a very important shirt and I want to honour it. When I look at the jersey, I do not see the number or even my name, I only see Juve: with the desire to give 100 per cent. And win."