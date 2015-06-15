Pogba, Tevez must be prepared to fully commit - Allegri

Paul Pogba and Carlos Tevez should only stay at Juventus if they are prepared to move the club forward, according to coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The pair have been heavily linked with moves away. Pogba is a reported target for Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid has emerged as a potential destination for Tevez.

Having guided Juve to the UEFA Champions League final last season, Allegri is keen for players not to dwell on their achievements and warned Pogba and Tevez of the need to regain focus if they stay at Juventus Stadium.

On Pogba, Allegri told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Obviously this is a club decision but certainly it's hard to say no to some figures.

"If Paul remains in Turin, he must do so with the right attitude and without regret, because what we've achieved this season is only a starting point.

"To build the future of Juve, we need young motivated players who show the right spirit."

Moving on to Tevez, Allegri continued: "It is his choice. But I repeat that whoever stays must know that the work for next season will be even more intense.

"I do not want people staying to contemplate their achievements."

With the futures of Pogba and Tevez unclear, Allegri was also quizzed on potential replacements - including Atletico's Mario Mandzukic - as well as the value of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

"[Morata] is a wonderful guy and a player who can only get better. You just have to hope that at least the club gets between €70 million and €80 million [if he is sold]. This is the present value of Morata," he added.

"I think we should focus on him and on [Kingsley] Coman, another young man of exceptional quality."

Asked whether Chelsea midfielder Oscar was a target, Allegri said: "I like Oscar very much, he is one of those who can make a difference even in Europe.

"I like Oscar, but I also like Isco, Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria, Toni Kroos - all the best players from the Champions League.

"And Mandzukic? There are not many centre-forwards in potential transfer circulation. Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain, a few others.

"Mandzukic is a good man for relaunching attacks."