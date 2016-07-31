Pogba transfer fee 'absolutely crazy' - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels the €120 million transfer fee Manchester United are believed to be willing to pay for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is "absolutely crazy", but has admitted the Old Trafford sides revenues might justify it.

The France international is widely expected to set a new world transfer record, beating the €100m Real Madrid paid to sign Gareth Bale from Tottenham, by swapping Turin for Manchester.

Wenger thinks fees might approach the €200m mark in the not too distant future if the current developments continue.

"The Pogba transfer fee? It is completely crazy if you cannot afford to pay it. If you can afford to pay it you can justify it. But it is completely crazy if you compare it to normal life. That is for sure," Wenger was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

"But we live in a world where every activity that is worldwide makes a lot of money. Football has become a worldwide competition and that is why clubs can afford to do it.

"Does it make sense in the way the player can give you that investment back? Nobody ever could calculate.

"Since I am in this sport I always thought the record cannot go higher and I was always wrong. Maybe in a few years it will be 200, 300, who knows..."