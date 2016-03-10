Pogba unmarkable if he keeps things simple - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has hailed Paul Pogba's development and believes the France international can be unstoppable if he keeps things simple.

Pogba became Juve's key man in midfield following the departures of Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and has been instrumental for the reigning Serie A champions.

The 22-year-old has been directly involved in 10 goals in 26 league appearances and Allegri is impressed with the progress the midfielder has made.

"Pogba has come on a great deal and has put in some important displays," Allegri said at a news conference ahead of Friday's game against Sassuolo.

"If he keeps it simple he's unmarkable."

Juventus have not lost in Serie A since their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in October and Allegri expects another difficult encounter on Friday.

"Sassuolo are in and around the European positions and have beaten some big teams. It will be a tough game," he added.

"What's changed since [Nicola] Sansone's goal in this season's first meeting with Sassuolo? The league table.

"The next 10 days will be crucial for us, especially as far as the Scudetto race is concerned.

"Our aim is to win a fifth consecutive Scudetto. It would be an extraordinary achievement."