Pogba will be worth €100m - Marotta

Juventus star Paul Pogba could one day be worth more than €100million, according to the club's director general Giuseppe Marotta.

The France international was the subject of interest from some of Europe's biggest teams during the transfer window, but Juve managed to hold onto the 22-year-old.

Pogba has developed into one of the world's finest midfielders since he joined Juve from Manchester United in July 2012.

Marotta confirmed the offers from big clubs and said Pogba's value could increase dramatically.

"As we want to win, we have decided to keep hold of a player as important as Pogba, although we have had offers from some very important clubs," he told a news conference.

"In the future he could be worth more than €100million."

Juve had chased attacker Julian Draxler from Schalke before the Germany international joined Wolfsburg.

Marotta said the asking price for the 21-year-old was far too high as he criticised Schalke for the way they dealt with negotiations.

"There has been a difficult dialogue with Schalke, who are a mysterious club," he said.

"They made a disproportionate request, £26m is an exaggeration and there was also the lack of interest from the player.

"I'm disappointed at the lack of negotiation, not because it did not go through."