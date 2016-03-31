Pogba worth more than €100m - Pirlo

Juventus star Paul Pogba would command a world-record fee if he decided to leave the Serie A club, according to Andrea Pirlo.

The 23-year-old France international is in demand after several impressive campaigns with the Italian giants.

He has been linked to numerous clubs, but his agent Mino Raiola has said he is ready to sign a new contract.

Pirlo believes any outfit wanting Pogba would need to pay more than €100million, the fee Real Madrid gave Tottenham for Gareth Bale in 2013.

"Of course, Juventus will want to keep him," he told The Mirror.

"But sometimes you can get to a transfer fee that you can rebuild an entire team with and he would get to that fee.

"At his age, you can build a team around him for the next years. If he does decide to leave, then I think it will be for a world record."

Pirlo played with Pogba at Juve before the veteran midfielder's move to New York City last year.

The 36-year-old was full of praise for the midfielder, saying: "I have played with some great young players, but Pogba was the best young player I have ever seen.

"We saw from his first training session with Juventus that he was special. There was a disbelief among the senior players that Manchester United had allowed him to leave.

"Since then he has grown physically and as a player. For me he is now the most complete central midfield player in the world."