Pogba would cost €100 million, claims Raiola

Pogba moved to the Serie A champions from Manchester United in 2012 and quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

In October, the France international extended his deal at the club until 2019, but that has not stopped speculation in the media about a possible move, with Real Madrid touted as potential suitors.

"If Real Madrid want him, then they can call me," Raiola told Marca.

"Madrid is a dangerous club, as the pressure can burn players, but Pogba is ready.

"He is very focused on his life and career. Nothing is insurmountable for him

"Paul thinks only of tomorrow. What is Paul? Surely more than 100 million."