Point against Honduras 'huge' for USA, says Arena

Bruce Arena expressed his pride after the United States rescued a "huge" point against Honduras in their quest for an eighth consecutive World Cup berth.

Substitute Bobby Wood equalised in the 85th minute as USA salvaged a late 1-1 draw away to Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

USA struggled in the warm conditions and their qualification hopes looked set to take another blow after last week's loss to Costa Rica when Romell Quioto gave the Hondurans a 27th-minute lead.

But with time running out, Wood smashed home the equaliser as USA retained the third and final automatic berth, albeit on goal difference ahead of Honduras with two matches remaining.

"Getting a point was huge for us," Arena said. "I am proud of how we battled.

"They were tough conditions. With two games remaining we have everything to play for."

Arena added: "Qualification is not assured. We have to do a lot to be there.

"There is still a lot of games to be played, nothing is set. USA must continue to win to achieve our goal."

"It was tough. Lots of credit to [Honduras] – they made it tough," USA forward Jordan Morris told beIN Sports.

"The conditions were obviously difficult. But I think it shows the mentality of our team. We knew that we had to get a result down here and credit to Bobby, he came in and scored a nice goal, but as a team I think we worked really hard the whole game … a point is big for us down here."