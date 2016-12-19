Points more important than performance for Klopp in scrappy derby win

Jurgen Klopp was more than happy to accept Liverpool's scrappy 1-0 win at Everton in a largely forgettable Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Reds looked set to drop more points to in-form Premier League leaders Chelsea as Monday's encounter entered stoppage time, but Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool took all three points with a tap in after substitute Daniel Sturridge's effort had struck the post.

Klopp acknowledged the encounter was far from a classic, but felt his side were worthy winners and was delighted to give the visiting supporters bragging rights in the city.

"It was quite intense but we are very happy and deserved to win in a difficult game," Klopp told Sky Sports. "The best thing you can do on a night like this is win and you saw how happy our fans were.

"We didn't give a lot of chances away, I can't remember one chance for Everton.

"The plan of Everton was wild football. They were chasing us everywhere, it is really difficult to play against this. We couldn't handle it at first. We will be better at reacting against this in a few months.

"We were much better in the second half, we could have scored earlier but actually I don't care.

"We needed someone who could shoot and Daniel Sturridge did that. If you only win games when you are brilliant you won't win many games. It was a battle and we were ready for it."