Police charge man with assault of assistant referee during Rangers game

Police have charged a man accused of assaulting an assistant referee during the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers.

Linesman Calum Spence was stationed in front of the Rangers supporters at the time of the incident, which happened at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.

Spence received treatment on the touchline for a minor head wound and was able to continue his duties for the rest of the game, which Livingston won 1-0 against Steven Gerrard's side.

And after an appeal for information, police announced on Thursday that a 30-year-old man has been charged with assault over the incident.

Superintendent Craig Smith, event commander for the match, said: "As a result of this incident we received an overwhelming number of calls from the public, who shared our position that such behaviour was totally unacceptable.

"I'd like to thank both sets of supporters, the respective clubs and the general public for their assistance during this investigation."

The man is scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.