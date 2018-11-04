Police charge man with assault of Hearts goalkeeper Zlamal

Police Scotland have charged a man in connection with an assault on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during the Edinburgh derby.

Zlamal appeared to be struck by a supporter as he retrieved the ball in Wednesday's goalless draw between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon was also felled by a missile thrown from the crowd, with the former Northern Ireland international later describing the treatment he received as "racism".

And on Sunday, police confirmed a man was arrested and charged in connection with the assault on Zlamal. The 21-year-old has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

Police made five arrests over incidents at the Edinburgh derby, with both assistant referees struck by missiles during the fiery clash.

Hearts manager Craig Levein condemned the scenes, saying: "I just think it's abhorrent. I don't mind people being committed fans who are aggressive in their support, but throwing things isn't on.

"The stadium itself is fantastic with fans right on top of the players. At times it can be a bit like a cauldron. I'm just disappointed it happened and I got a fright when I saw Lenny [Lennon] lying on the ground. There's no place for that."