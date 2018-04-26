Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
A Liverpool fan is in a critical condition after being attacked by two Roma supporters, who have now been charged by Merseyside Police.
Two Italian men have been charged after attacking a 53-year-old Liverpool fan and leaving him in a critical condition before the Reds' Champions League match with Roma on Tuesday, Merseyside Police confirmed.
The incident occurred shortly before kick-off in a match which Liverpool won 5-2, as a group of Roma fans attacked a Liverpool supporter outside The Albert pub near Anfield.
Serious head injuries were sustained by the victim, who remains in a local hospital.
Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, who are 20 and 29 respectively, have both been charged with violent disorder, while the former is also facing a charge of "wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm".
Two Italian men have been charged following an incident in on Tuesday in which a 53-year-old man was seriously injured. They will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court this morning. The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition. April 26, 2018
Police confirmed the pair are to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court, Merseyside on Thursday.
