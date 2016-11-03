Police investigate amid reports Andy Carroll was targeted by armed robbers

Police are investigating after West Ham confirmed one of their players was targeted in an incident on Wednesday, with reports claiming Andy Carroll was threatened by armed robbers as he left training

British media outlets on Thursday reported that Carroll was threatened by two men on motorbikes, who intimated that they had a weapon.

Carroll is said to have returned to West Ham's Rush Green training ground before the police were called.

Neither the police nor the club would confirm that Carroll was the player in question, with the club releasing a brief statement.

"West Ham United can confirm an incident targeting one of our players on Wednesday 2 November. The matter is now being handled by the police," it read.

A statement from Scotland Yard, widely reported in the media, confirmed that "a man aged in his 20s" had been the intended victim of the incident and that no arrests had yet been made.