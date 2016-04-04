Police launch investigation into Vardy Twitter abuse

Leicestershire Police are investigating social media abuse aimed at the family of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy's fiance Bex Nicholson posted a photo of the couple's daughter on Twitter on Sunday, but then received a series of messages the England international described in a tweet as "shocking and vile".

In a reply to one of the abusive tweets, from an account that has since been deleted, Nicholson wrote: "There are no words for people like you! You need locking up."

A Leicestershire Police statement said the force is in contact with the Premier League leaders regarding the incident.

"Leicestershire Police is investigating a report of malicious communication being sent via social media," the statement read.

"A report was made today [Monday April 4] of an abusive message being received yesterday evening [Sunday April 3] by a woman on Twitter.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and the force is liaising with Leicester City Football Club."

Vardy's Leicester are seven points clear at the top of the table with six games to go after beating Southampton 1-0 on Sunday.