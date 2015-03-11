Police serve summonses after Metro incident

The incident, which took place in February, saw a number of Chelsea supporters deny a black man access to a train while also chanting songs of a racist nature.

Chelsea have since suspended a number of fans, and the Metropolitan Police confirmed five men are due to appear at Waltham Forest Magistrates' Court later this month.

"On Tuesday, 10 March and Wednesday, 11 March, the Metropolitan Police Service served summonses on five men involved in incidents on the Paris Metro before the Paris Saint-Germain v Chelsea Champions League fixture on Tuesday, 17 February," read a statement from Scotland Yard.

"They have been summonsed to appear at Waltham Forest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 25 March regarding a police application for football banning orders."