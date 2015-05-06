Police visit Sports Direct over Rangers investigation

The offices of Sports Direct have been searched by police in relation to the ongoing investigation surrounding takeovers at Rangers.

The sportswear company belongs to Mike Ashley, the owner of Newcastle United who also holds a share in the Scottish Championship club.

Rangers went into liquidation in 2012, a year after Craig Whyte - who was arrested as part of the investigation - purchased the club for £1 from David Murray.

Charles Green then bought the club, although his tenure ended in controversy as it was alleged he had links to Whyte over the original buy-out.

A Police Scotland statement confirmed that a property in Derbyshire had been searched, while Sports Direct revealed that the investigation was not directed at the company, but that it would continue to co-operate with the authorities.