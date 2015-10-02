Poor Liverpool form means Everton are favourites - Carragher

Jamie Carragher says Everton will start as favourites to win this weekend's Merseyside derby following the lacklustre form of his old club Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers' side came in for further criticism after being held to a disappointing 1-1 Europa League draw with Sion at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool are now preparing to make the short trip to Goodison Park for the Premier League clash on Sunday, bidding to improve on their current position of ninth.

Everton have only won one of the last 17 league derby clashes, but Carragher - who played at Anfield between 1996 and 2013 - thinks that run is likely to come to an end.

"I see Everton as favourites for this one - it does not happen often I must say," the 37-year-old told Sky Sports.

"Liverpool are seen as the 'bigger' club, they have spent more money and so are expected to win more trophies.

"But the way Liverpool have been playing this season compared to Everton, I think Everton have the edge, and it is at Goodison obviously, which is in their favour.

"I think the massive win that Everton had at West Brom, coming back from two goals down, gives everyone a massive lift at the club.

"I can imagine the atmosphere now - the atmosphere is always good there in a derby game - but I think the roof is going to come off when the two teams come out, which puts it in Everton's favour."

Carragher admitted he was surprised at Everton's poor recent record in the fixture given the relative success they have achieved in the league over that period.

"Before I got into the team, Everton bullied Liverpool, and looking at those stats, you would say that is maybe the case now in recent years, that is what Liverpool have done to Everton," added the ex-England international.

"It had to change from our point of view, especially when I was playing, as it was embarrassing for the club. That [recent] record is not something Everton can be too proud of - it is a poor record and considering some of the sides that they have had, we are not talking about a team fighting relegation year in, year out.

"Under David Moyes and now Roberto Martinez, they have had sides that have gone really close to qualifying for the Champions League places as well. So they have had really good players, really good teams, so that is probably more a question for them to answer really.

"But from our point of view, it was a great record and hopefully it will continue!"