Popescu keen to stick with Buddies

Mihai Popescu has revealed he wants to stay at St Mirren.

The 25-year-old defender signed on a six-month loan deal from Dinamo Bucharest in January and the Buddies have an option to buy the Romanian at the end of the season.

Popescu has become a key member of Oran Kearney’s side, who escaped the basement of the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Dundee.

Ahead of the visit of league leaders Celtic on Wednesday night, he said: “I’m on loan here for six months and St Mirren have an opportunity to buy me, if I play well, of course.

“I want to stay here longer but they will decide if my performance here is good or not.

“I have spoken with the coach and I told him that I like it here.

“I like the atmosphere, the football here, I like everything so I want to keep going here at St Mirren.”

Saints leapfrogged Dundee with their victory at the Simple Digital Arena and have seven fixtures remaining in their bid to get away from the relegation zone.

However, the Paisley side are now preparing to take on the league leaders, who are closing in on their eighth successive title.

“I know it is a big game,” said Popescu. “I played against them when I first came here, in my second game. I think this one will be different, we play at home.

“I don’t care which team we play against, we play at home and we need to go on the pitch with our mind on victory.

“We needed the victory on Saturday for our morale and we need to continue this good form.

“I look forward to Wednesday and the same performance.”