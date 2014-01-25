Popovic unfazed by Wanderers form slump

Speaking on the eve of his side's Round 16 clash against Perth Glory at Pirtek Stadium, a defiant Popovic declared his players remain in high spirits despite consecutive defeats to Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory.He is adamant they can turn things around on Sunday but remains wary of a resurgent Glory outfit under new coach Kenny Lowe.

"To be honest I'm not really too concerned what is said outside the four walls at our football club," Popovic said.

"We're solely focused on us improving and getting better, but everyone has a right to an opinion and view and that's what we love about our game but we're just focused on Western Sydney.

"We obviously had a couple of difficult results against Melbourne Victory and Adelaide but certainly there were enough positives there for us to look upon and build upon for this home game which we're really looking forward to."

Popovic declared injured defenders Nikolai Topor-Stanley and Matthew Spiranovic likely starters but confirmed Jerome Polenz and Mateo Poljak are unavailable.

The coach is unsure whether Glory recruit Rostyn Griffiths with line up for his new side and says his sole focus is on getting the Wanderers back in the winners' circle.

"We've just got to concentrate on our performance," he said.

"Perth is doing well and Kenny (Lowe) is doing a great job there and I'm pleased for him.

"But they're coming to our place here and if we can perform and build on our last home game, if we play to our capabilities then we should really be confident to get the three points."

Perth have risen to sixth on the A-League ladder following a last-start 0-0 draw against ladder-leaders Brisbane and consecutive victories over Melbourne Heart and Newcastle Jets.

The Glory have kept clean sheets in their previous three games while the second-place Wanderers were held scoreless in last week's 1-0 loss to Adelaide.

But Popovic is confident his charges can convert their opportunities on Sunday.

"They're doing well defensively certainly but we know we'll get the opportunities, we were a bit disappointed with our final ball and decision making against Adelaide where we got in some good areas," Popovic said.

"So we know that we're good enough to get in the areas regardless of who the opponent is, and if we can get in those areas again I'm confident with the work the boys have done this week we can finish some of those opportunities off."