Portland Timbers acquire Jack Barmby on loan from Leicester City

The Portland Timbers have added midfielder/defender Jack Barmby from English Premier League leader Leicester City on a season-long loan, the Timbers announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old had been on loan at League Two side Notts County from September through November this season, making five appearances with the club.

Though the deal was announced as a season-long loan, Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson indicated the team may have an option to extend Barmby’s time in Portland.

“Acquiring Jack on loan with an option to retain long-term presents a great opportunity for both the player and the club,” Wilkinson said in a press release. “For his age he has very good experience at many levels, and we look forward to him joining the club.”

“Jack is a young player with good upside that brings versatility and depth to our roster,” Timbers head coach Caleb Porter said. “He is a left-sided player that can play either wing or left back.”

Timbers acquire midfielder/defender Jack Barmby on loan from Leicester City (): March 9, 2016

Barmby was a product of Manchester United’s youth academy but never played a league game for the club, spending part of the 2013-14 season on loan with Hartlepool United of League Two. He then moved to Leicester City on a free transfer, but has yet to play in league for the club, going on loan to Championship side Rotherham United for a brief one-month loan deal last season, before returning to Leicester.

Barmby has represented the English youth national team on multiple levels, but has never earned a senior cap.

The Timbers, looking to defend their MLS crown, opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew.