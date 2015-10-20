Porto teenager Ruben Neves becomes youngest captain in Champions League history

Ruben Neves is set to become the youngest captain in Champions League history after being handed the armband for Porto's home game against Maccabi Tel-Aviv on Tuesday.

The teenager is aged just 18 years and 221 days but will skipper a side containing several more experienced players, most notably former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas.

Neves breaks the record held by CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, who was 20 years and 227 days when he captained the Russian side against Porto on November 21, 2006.

Porto go into the Group G encounter having taken four points from their opening two games.