Portugal captain Ronaldo in emotional speech after Euro 2016 triumph

If you were not sure how much Euro 2016 meant to Cristiano Ronaldo, well, now you know.

For the first time since making history by winning their first major tournament in July, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) released behind-the-scenes footage of captain Ronaldo delivering a rousing speech to his team-mates after trumping hosts France 1-0 to claim the European Championship.

Already visibly emotional on the pitch following Portugal's extra-time win over France, Ronaldo - who was forced off the field with a knee injury in the first half - was even more passionate in the dressing rooms, praising everyone from the head coach to the medical staff and security.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner, though, did single out coach Fernando Santos, while dismissing his long list of individual honours and club trophies with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Since that historic night at Stade de France, Ronaldo has scored seven goals in three matches for European champions Portugal.

His brace against Latvia in World Cup qualifying last week saw him equal Gerd Muller and Robbie Keane on 68 international goals.