Postecoglou: Australia should've won 10-0

Ange Postecoglou feels the Socceroos should have scored 10 goals against Kyrgyzstan as his side got back to their dominant best in World Cup qualifying.

Australia suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Group B leaders Jordan last time out but the Socceroos returned to winning ways courtesy of a comprehensive 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in Canberra on Thursday.

The result helped Australia move within a point of Jordan after winning their game in hand and while Postecoglou was happy with the performance, he told reporters: "I would have preferred we won 10-0 which we should have.

"If you look at the number of chances we created, the way we played our football, I was very happy.

"We weren't happy with how last game went [a loss in Jordan] so we needed to had to have a look at some different options and the starting line-up reflected the players who looked in the best condition to play the kind of football we wanted to play.

"Right from the first minute we were very dominant which we set out to do."

The Socceroos missed a host of early chances at GIO Stadium before skipper Mile Jedinak gave the home side a 40th-minute the lead from the penalty spot.

Tim Cahill then scored his 42nd international goal early in the second half before an own goal completed the rout.

The only sour note for the Aussies was injuries to Tomi Juric and Nathan Burns, who had to be substituted early in the second half after initially replacing the former.

"I think Nathan just has a corky and Tomi I'm not really sure [the extent]," Postecoglou said.

"I'll see how the boys pull up tonight [before deciding on replacements]. There's the tyranny of distance for us to bring players in from Europe.

"Unless there's a real necessity we'll go with the ones we've got. We've got a couple on standby if we need to call them up. Matty McKay and Tommy Oar didn't play tonight, Jimmy Troisi only got 20-odd minutes so they'll all be fresh."