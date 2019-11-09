Potter compares Brighton youngster Connolly to Manchester United’s James

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels Aaron Connolly has the same potential as Manchester United starlet Daniel James.

The 19-year-old forward is aiming to make the most of a breakthrough campaign which has also seen him called into the senior Republic of Ireland set-up.

Winger James, meanwhile, has made a big impression with United since his £15million summer move from Swansea.

Having worked with the now 21-year-old during his time in charge at the Liberty Stadium, Potter believes Connolly also has the attributes needed to go a long way.

“I see similarities in the styles of both Dan and Aaron,” Potter said on the Brighton club website.

“Both like to run in behind and make defences go back towards their own goal – they both like to attack the space in behind.

“A lot of young players want to come towards the ball and get it to feet and do something from there, whereas the two of them want to run into space.

“That is a dangerous attribute to have, because if you were to ask most defenders what they would prefer, then they would be likely say they are far more comfortable going the other way up the field. Both have the quality to do it often.

“In fairness to Aaron, he is younger than Dan, who had a few more years and had a few more experiences in the game before getting his opportunity, but they are two players who have a very similar playing style.”

Potter recalled how James had nearly ended up back out on loan, with a proposed spell at Yeovil never materialising.

“Thankfully we didn’t send him – six months later he was unplayable in the Championship with a lot of interest, before moving to Manchester United,” the Brighton boss said.

“It goes to show how important resilience is, when you have that as a youngster you always have a chance.”

United have won just three of 11 Premier League matches this season and were beaten 1-0 at Bournemouth last weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, though, returned to form with a 3-0 victory over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday.

Brighton, meanwhile, head to Old Trafford out to equal their club Premier League record of three consecutive victories.