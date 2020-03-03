Power cut for Kilmarnock due to ban

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power misses the Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Aberdeen through suspension.

Alex Dyer will hope to have Rory McKenzie back after the midfielder has missed the last two games with a knock.

Forward Harry Bunn (calf) is set to miss out again while Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has been ruled out for up to four months with a hamstring tendon problem. Jack MacKenzie steps up to the first-team squad.

The Dons are light in midfield with Dean Campbell suspended, Craig Bryson not being risked on the artificial pitch and Ryan Hedges battling to overcome a thigh strain.

Full-back Greg Leigh (shin) and winger Scott Wright (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Findlay, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Del Fabro, Dicker, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Burke, Kiltie, Kabamba, Millen, Connell, Johnson, Koprivec.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, Taylor, Devlin, MacKenzie, Gallagher, Ferguson, Ojo, McGinn, Kennedy, Main, Cosgrove, McLennan, McGeouch, Hedges, Anderson, Cerny.