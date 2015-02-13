Poyet baffled by Black Cats' unpredictability

Having appeared to have turned their fortunes around last month with a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions, Sunderland promptly fell apart against QPR.

Rangers arrived at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday without a single point on their travels in the Premier League, but they turned that form on its head with a 2-0 victory.

It was the latest in a frustrating turn of events for Poyet, who described the performance as a "typical Sunderland" display.

"I know that there are things that need to change," he said ahead of Sunday's trip to Bradford City in the FA Cup fifth round.

"The word 'change' brings nerves and drama, and sometimes you need to go through that period with a little bit of calmness, and that's what I am going to try to bring.

"There is no better way of doing that than winning. If you win, it's easier to change and to bring something positive into the team.

"The fans are commenting because they care about the club the same way that I care. I can promise you I care more than anyone because I am the one leading the team out."