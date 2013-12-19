Poyet: No excuse not to perform against Norwich

Sunderland followed up their goalless draw with West Ham in the league with a League Cup quarter-final victory over Chelsea on Wednesday, and Poyet has told his players it is time believe in themselves.

Both of Sunderland's league victories this season have come at home and Poyet says there are no excuses for them not to start fulfilling their potential - starting with the visit of Chris Hughton's side this weekend.

"I need us to control it as we did against West Ham, and be strong mentally and physically like we were against Chelsea," he said.

"Any team coming to the Stadium of Light knows that the home team play well, and if the home team scores it becomes very difficult because the fans are so amazing in getting behind their team.

"I'm sure the Norwich game will be about who controls it, and we have to control it in the boxes – that’s where we need to be at our strongest.

"We are confident after beating Chelsea in the cup and drawing with West Ham in the league in the last week.

"We are fit after playing extra time, and now we have Jack Colback and Steven Fletcher back – so we have no excuses."